1. Autumn
Autumn is a super sweet girl with a lovely soft silky coat. Unfortunately, before she came to the centre she lost one of her eyes but she is just as beautiful now!
She is very friendly and always pleased to see people, she will always meow to say hello! The moment you sit down, Autumn is straight to you for snuggles and a stroke.
2. Milo
Milo is a handsome boy that would love nothing more than to be fussed over by his new forever family. He is a big guy but this just means a little bit extra for cuddles.
Once he is feeling comfortable around you he will be by your side, waiting for lots and lots of strokes!
3. Balti and Ludo
Balti and Ludo are both super friendly gents and not only love each other's company but also love the company from humans. They both love a good stroke, you’ll just have to make sure you give them even amounts of affection! A lazy day in their beds is what they do best but they are soon up and about the moment they see a human - they love to meow at everyone!
4. Buffy and Autumm
Buffy and Autumn were brought to the centre when a kind family helped Autumn and her litter of 3 day old kittens. Now that most of Autumn's litter have flown the nest, her and her play buddy Buffy are looking for a new home together.