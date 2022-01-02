1. Grayson
The branch took him in when he was found straying. They’ve really looked after him and even given him a haircut! He is very affectionate and loves to sit on your knee, but only when he is ready for attention. He's not the biggest fan of cuddles though, strokes are better!
2. Balti and Ludo
Balti and Ludo are both super friendly gents and not only love each other's company but also love the company from humans. They both love a good stroke, you’ll just have to make sure you give them even amounts of affection! A lazy day in their beds is what they do best but they are soon up and about the moment they see a human - they love to meow at everyone!
3. Betsie
Betsie is a sweet and affectionate ol’ gal looking for her forever home. She loves the quiet, it really makes her feel confident and relaxed. She also loves a cuddle. Curling up next to her new family on the sofa and enjoying a stroke is her idea of bliss! Inbetween cuddles and strokes, she does like to play with her toy ball.
4. Lulu
Lulu came to the centre and was found as an injured stray, her paw was burnt and one of her whiskers singed but she is all better now and ready for her forever home. She is definitely a people person, you’ll always get a meow from her! Lulu is a bit of a lap cat and will enjoy it without a doubt, you’ll hear her purr away.