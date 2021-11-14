1. Roo and Phoenix
This duo are looking for a home together! They are both around three years old and have lovely little personalities- Roo is a laid-back kitten who loves cuddles and strokes, whilst Phoenix is a bundle of energy who likes to cause a little good-natured chaos. The pair balance one another out, and ideally want a home with a garden to explore and plenty of company during the day.
2. Chichi and Ronnie
Try and tell these two apart! Even the workers at RSPCA struggle to tell the difference between these pair, who are ideally looking to be rehomed together as they are best buds. They both love their snacks and are looking for a home where they can get plenty of petting and attention throughout the day. They could both live with children but would prefer not to live with a dog.
3. Dave
Take a look at this little baby! Dave is a teeny kitten in need of some love, and is perfectly capable of living within a family setting. At only six months old he is showing himself to be an eager climber, so lots of climbing frames would be great for this little lad! He would be suited around children and could live with a friendly dog also.