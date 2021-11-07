1. Jess
Jess came to the centre when she was pregnant, and after being a great mum to her four kittens she's now looking for a home herself. She's a little nervous at first so needs an owner who will be patient whilst she adapts to her new home, but once she's comfortable with you she's the ideal companion to cuddle up to on the sofa. She needs a quiet household with an experienced cat owner to bring the best out of her.
2. Tammy
Tammy is one of the older cats up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds. At 14 years old she needs a settled home when she can cat nap and explore as she loves being independent. Tammy loves company so is best suited to a home where her owner is around most of the time, and she would prefer to live in an adult-only home without a dog.
3. Dave
Take a look at this little baby! Dave is a teeny kitten in need of some love, and is perfectly capable of living within a family setting. At only six months old he is showing himself to be an eager climber, so lots of climbing frames would be great for this little lad! He would be suited around children and could live with a friendly dog also.
4. Misty
Look into those big eyes! Misty is a beautiful eight-year-old female with lots of love and cuddles to give. She is described as a gentle-natured lady with plenty of elegance about her, but she also loves a good rough and tumble with a brand new toy too. Misty is a little bit shy so will need an owner who is patient with her, and would prefer an adult-only household.