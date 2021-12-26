The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch exists to help injured and unwanted animals in the Leeds/Wakefield areas.
1. Grayson
Grayson came into the RSPCA care as a stray. His fur was so matted he had to be shaved, but it’s growing back nicely and he is ready to find his forever home.
He is very affectionate and loves to sit on your knee, but he doesn't really like being picked up and cuddled. He likes to play with toys, ball and mouse especially, and loves to bat the ball around his cat apartment! He will make a great companion!
2. Sterling
Having been at the animal centre for a little bit longer than expected, Sterling is now ready to find his new forever home. The team really looked after him whilst medicating his eye for an ulcer, and Sterling was super patient during this – the treats did help! He is a lovable rogue, so will be sure to keep you entertained with his mischievous ways! People are his favourite, and he will be your little shadow and always up for helping you with what ever you are doing.
3. Lulu
Lulu came to the centre as an injured stray, her paw was burnt and one of her whiskers was singed but she is all better now and ready for her forever home! Now she has settled, she enjoys company and likes to sit on your knee.
After cuddles she likes to go back and sit on her favourite cushion and have a cat nap.
4. Jess
Jess came into the centre when she was found to be pregnant, just a few weeks later she gave birth to four adorable kittens. The team tried to help her look after them, but she was such a good first time mum they didn’t need to do anything! All her kittens have flown the nest so now it is her turn to find her forever home.