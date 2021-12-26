2. Sterling

Having been at the animal centre for a little bit longer than expected, Sterling is now ready to find his new forever home. The team really looked after him whilst medicating his eye for an ulcer, and Sterling was super patient during this – the treats did help! He is a lovable rogue, so will be sure to keep you entertained with his mischievous ways! People are his favourite, and he will be your little shadow and always up for helping you with what ever you are doing.