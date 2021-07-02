“It’s like a baby theme park for parents and parents to be!”

Newbie and Me is an up-and-coming multi-store brand with big ideas and even bigger premises, and will be the dream destination for any new mum, dad, granny or auntie, looking to kit out a nursery or buy the best present for the latest addition to the family.

Already it has been chosen as the UK flagship store for iconic pram brand Silver Cross – itself a Leeds firm – with Egg and Oyster following suit.

Owned by brothers Ameer and Aqeel Karim, Newbie and Me will be ‘theme park-esque’, according to head of marketing Philip Shaw, who adds it will be a fun-filled experience for the family with lots to explore, do and try.

“We’ve been working really hard to create something special, and we are really excited for us as a brand, but also for the people of Yorkshire.”

It’s an attention to detail, as well as a firm footing in fun, which has allowed the creativity to go wild within the shop.

Want to try before you buy? Take your new wheels on a test drive around the the multi-terrain test track which winds its way through the store over kerbs and rough terrain to make sure the weight and handling is exactly as you like it. Double buggy door challenge? Don’t mind if I do!

Picking up a new purchase? Don’t forget to take your family photo for posterity on the selfie wall.

Philip added: “We’ve got a huge space inside, which we took right back to basics to be a blank canvas for us. That space extends outside, letting us offer something other retailers can’t locally.”

Worried whether your pram will fit in the car? Park right outside in the private car park and put it to the boot space test. Same goes for your car seat, whether you want to try fitting your first new baby carrier, or have your eye on the long game and want to see if three can fit along the back seat, Newbie and Me can help you test it all.

Philip added: “We’ve had on site visits from all the big retailers to help them choose exactly where in the store their display will be, and to train our staff, and they will be offering ongoing training too, so our expertise can help every new parent with any question they have.

“We want this to be a fun experience, as well as a useful experience, and our customer service goes above and beyond.”

That includes handling any warranty issues people may encounter, as Newbie and Me will liaise directly with their suppliers to solve any problems.

There’s a whole room dedicated to nursery furniture, with individually kitted out room sets so you can see colour schemes and soft furnishings with all the furniture, and featured sections for changing mats and bags, rockers, soothers, blankets, baths and more.

The big brand names keep on coming at Newbie and Me, with iCandy, Bugaboo, Silver Cross, Egg, Oyster, Joolz, Venicci, Joie, Cosatto, Babyzen, Uppababy, Maxi-Cosi and Cybex adding to the flagship names.