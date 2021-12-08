The 39-year-old from Wakefield has already raised over £40,000 for rescue shelters and dogs in need through her Doggy Lottery.

Now she has launched a merchandise range for people who want to show their passion for making a difference for dogs.

The Doggy Warriors brand will raise funds for animal charities and enable them to boost their donations by becoming partners. Photo: Doggy Lottery

Lisette explained: “There are hundreds of dog rescue centres in the UK, all struggling to survive with more dogs being abandoned and vets bills rising.

“People can buy a Doggy Warriors t-shirt, hoodie, tote bag or bandana for their dog to pledge their support and show they’re standing up for dogs.

“There are so many people out there, who love, care, protect, rescue and fight for all things dog and we wanted to find a way to unite them.

“We believe we are stronger together and through the Doggy Warriors range or buy joining in our Doggy Lottery they can support their favourite charity.”

Doggy Warriors was set up by Lisette and her cousin Lee Brown in July 2020 with Doggy Lottery, as a not-for-profit online lottery donating to more than 80 rescue centres.

The merchandise range aims to provide dog charities with a means of generating income by setting up their own online shops where they sell the Doggy Warriors goodies.

Lee added: “Dog charities are invaluable to communities around the world. Sadly, funding continues to be a challenge for most of them.

“We want to offer these organisations a helpline. By working together, we can change dogs’ lives forever.”

To get involved with Doggy Warriors you can enter the Doggy Lottery for just £1.50, buy a product from their shop or sign up for updates.

To find out more, please visit the Doggy Warriors website.