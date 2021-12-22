Leeds ranked fourth worst in UK for access to vets according to new study

In light of the national shortage of pet vaccines caused by supply chain issues due to the pandemic, Bought By Many analysed the locations of more than 521,000 cat and dog-owning households in Britain to reveal which towns and cities have the best and worst access to veterinary clinics.

Their analysis revealed that Leeds has approximately 208 pet owners per vet in the city making it the fourth most overstretched in Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bought By Many analysed the locations of more than 521,000 cat and dog-owning households in Britain to reveal which towns and cities have the best and worst access to veterinary clinics.

Above Leeds is London, Glasgow and Edinburgh, with London standing at 1294 pets per vet.

The average number of cat and dog owners per vet nationally is 59.3, making Leeds' vet allocation of 208 nearly four times over the national average.

Carlisle, Chichester and Wrexham have the lowest number of pets per vet - all with under 10 pets allocated to a single vet.

The research also showed that South Yorkshire is the most expensive county in the Yorkshire and the Humber region to have your dog vaccinated at an average cost of £60.40 for primary and annual booster vaccinations.

Their analysis revealed that Leeds has approximately 208 pet owners per vet in the city.

For cat vaccinations, Lincolnshire is the most expensive county in Yorkshire and the Humber, with cat owners paying an average of £58.65 for primary and annual booster vaccinations.

West Yorkshire ranks third in terms of most expensive counties for vaccination, costing an average of £58 for primary vaccinations and £48 for annual booster vaccinations for dogs.

For more statistics head to the Bought By Many website.