1. Cooper
One of the babies of the bunch, Cooper is a 1 year old Mastiff looking for an owner to help him discover the big wide world. He's a little nervous at first and needs easing into new environments, so quiet walks to start with please! Due to his large size he can't be homed with children, but he loves adults and wants cuddles all the time with his new owners.
2. May
Calling all rural homeowners! This little lass is looking for a place to run free and chase the sheep of her dreams. May is a little bit of a worrier so has decided that the city life is not for her, she'd much rather trot around in the countryside and enjoy the fresh air. She also loves to practice her hobby of gardening, although some may just call it digging! May is an incredibly sweet girl and needs to find a family to fit her.
3. Demi
Your very own pocket pal, Demi is a lovely five-year-old French Bulldog who likes to play with her toys in the garden and lounge about in the sun. Ideally Demi needs a home with owners who have previous experience owning a dog as she does have a few little quirks- that make her all the more adorable of course! She isn't too keen on other pups so she would need to be the only dog in the home too.
4. Buster
Take a look at this loveable boy! Buster is a three year old Rottweiler with so much love to give. Extremely affectionate and loved by all his handlers, Buster adores playing with humans and is somewhat of a gentle giant! He's friendly around other dogs as long as they respect his space, and he is already house trained so is the perfect pup to welcome into your family easily. Due to his unsettled start in life he is quite anxious and will hide in your shadow and follow you around quite a bit, so his new owners will need to be patient with him, especially in the early stages of adjustment.