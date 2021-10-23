4. Buster

Take a look at this loveable boy! Buster is a three year old Rottweiler with so much love to give. Extremely affectionate and loved by all his handlers, Buster adores playing with humans and is somewhat of a gentle giant! He's friendly around other dogs as long as they respect his space, and he is already house trained so is the perfect pup to welcome into your family easily. Due to his unsettled start in life he is quite anxious and will hide in your shadow and follow you around quite a bit, so his new owners will need to be patient with him, especially in the early stages of adjustment.