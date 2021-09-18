These dogs have received the least interest in adoption since being taken in by the shelter, and are all listed on the Leeds branch website.If interested in rehoming any of the following pooches, please contact Dogs Trust Leeds on 0303 003 0000.
1. Jake
Jake is a very handsome six year old Lurcher. He is one of life's worriers though. He can be shy when he first meets you, but he's easily won over if you've got a few treats in your pocket! Once he knows you he is the softest lad you could meet. He just loves cuddling up with you and is so affectionate. He likes his walks and he also loves lounging on a sofa, a good walk somewhere quiet will keep him happy. He's manageable around other dogs but he doesn't like them in his personal space however he is happy to wear a muzzle out and about. Jake doesn't like being left on his own so he'll need his owners around all the time initially. He'll need to be the only pet in an adult only home where there will be no visiting children at all. He'll also need a good sized secure garden. Most importantly though, he needs owners who will share their sofa with him and who enjoy LOTS of cuddles! Jake will need multiple visits to get to know him before he is ready to fly the nest.
2. Winter
The picture of Akita perfection, Winter is a gorgeous fluffy pup who loves to snuggle up when he gets to know you. You can easily win his heart with a pocket full of snacks, so make sure to bring those with you on your visit! At 7 years old he isn't too demanding with his exercise, and prefers to potter around the garden and explore for himself. Winter does get a little bit anxious when left alone so he'd prefer to be around people most of the time, and he would need to be the only dog in his home.
3. Lyle
Lyle is a lovely lad who has a lot of potential in the right hands. He's three years old and although he's old enough to know better, he does still lack self-control! He's absolutely full of beans and always on the go so will need a lot of patience from his owners as he learns the ropes of home life. He'll need very dedicated people who have a good understanding of dog training and who are passionate about gradually bringing out Lyle's potential. He is extremely strong on lead so you must be able to confidently handle him out and about. He is a very intelligent dog and very willing to learn. His love of food really helps when doing training tasks with him. If you are looking for a smart boy who enjoys lots of interaction and will be a bit of an ongoing project, then Lyle is your boy!
4. Eddie
An ex-race dog, Eddie is a friendly pup who loves to go running and play with his squeaky toys. He's vibrant dog and is full of energy, but loves to curl up next to you on the sofa to wind down after a busy day. Eddie is able to mingle with other dogs but likes his own space, preferring quieter walks where he can explore. Due to his high prey drive he is required to wear a muzzle out and about, but this does not phase him! Eddie is a little uncomfortable around children so an adult only home is best, and although he is used to having his owners around all the time he is able to adapt to them being away for short periods.