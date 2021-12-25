1. Kaya
Kaya is a gorgeous pudding of a girl who at 10 months old still has some growing to do and lots of learning for the big wide world. As you can see from her pictures she does have a complex orthopoedic issue affecting her gait. At the moment this is managed by daily pain relief but it doesn't stop her enjoying life! Kaya is looking for a home with very understanding owners who can take onboard her medical needs. This will all be discussed with our centre vet. She enjoys going out for walks and exploring but doesn't go for miles and miles. A good 35 minute mooch is great for her. Being a puppy she could do with some basic training to help her learn lots of new things.
2. Toby
Toby is a gentle old soul looking for a quiet retirement home. He is a dream to walk and still likes to be out for a good walk. Toby (10) is a little hard of hearing and can get spooked if something takes him by surprise so no young children (14 and over should be fine). Toby is polite with dogs and will say a quick hello, for now Toby would prefer to be the only pet in the house hold. Once settled in Toby should be fine on his own as long as he has somewhere comfy for a quick snooze.
3. Dapper and Mouse
Dapper and Mouse are just the loveliest pair of Lurchers who have a very special bond. They were both found straying together and having been through so much we would love them to stay together in their new home. Dapper (4) is the less confident of the two but gains a lot of confidence from being around Mouse. Mouse (10) loves human contact and warms up quickly to new people whereas Dapper chooses to take his time. They both love the car and will happily travel for a nice country walk.
4. Bertie
One look at Bertie's squishy face and you'll be smitten! He's 2 years old and full of character. Sadly, he led a very sheltered life due to the pandemic lockdown and when he arrived with us, he was already very worried by unfamiliar people and places. He needs to expand his world very slowly and with a lot of care and patience. Other dogs are another worry for him and so he must be walked in quieter areas. If you take the time to slowly get to know him you will soon see that underneath he is wonderful boy who will always make you smile. He loves to play with his toys and is very affectionate with his friends. Smart? Oh yes! He loves to learn new things and is very motivated to show off if there are some treats coming his way.