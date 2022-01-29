3. Pippin

Pippin is a 7 month old Collie Kelpie cross who has a lot of learning still to do. Anyone who knows the breeds will understand that these dogs are not for everyone and require a huge amount of time and energy put into their training. Pippin has had very little done with him so far and our training and behaviour team are working with him on some basics, but his adopters must be willing to continue his plan at home. We will help and support you every step of the way. He is currently very reactive to unknown people, particularly men, and doesn't quite know how to express himself. In experienced hands however he has huge potential and just needs a consistent approach.