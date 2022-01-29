If interested in one of the dogs listed below please head to the Dogs Trust Leeds website.
1. Patch
Patch is a handsome 8yr old Jack Russell who needs quite a specific home with adopters who already love the breed, will understand his needs and work with our team to slowly settle him in to his new life. He's got a classic Jack Russell personality, as in he likes to explore and sniff out as many critter smells as possible! Although he is very friendly once he's gotten to know you, he needs a slow introduction before he feels confident. He'll never be a lap dog as he just isn't too fussed for physical contact, but his lust for life and training is lovely to see. He has a number of general worries which our team have been working on, such as being reactive when he sees other dogs.
2. Rayne
Rayne is a proper little cutie and still a baby at only 6 months old. She isn't house trained yet so an enclosed garden is a must as she loves being out and about. Rayne has previously lived with a cat without any problems in fact she is very cat like in her manorisms. She likes dogs too as long as they are quiet and calm around her. She may be happy to share her home with this type of dog.
3. Pippin
Pippin is a 7 month old Collie Kelpie cross who has a lot of learning still to do. Anyone who knows the breeds will understand that these dogs are not for everyone and require a huge amount of time and energy put into their training. Pippin has had very little done with him so far and our training and behaviour team are working with him on some basics, but his adopters must be willing to continue his plan at home. We will help and support you every step of the way. He is currently very reactive to unknown people, particularly men, and doesn't quite know how to express himself. In experienced hands however he has huge potential and just needs a consistent approach.
4. Stanley
Stanley is an intelligent, interactive, and frankly stunningly beautiful chap. He is a big lad with a solid build, and he can be strong on lead at times - especially if there is a critter or two to chase! Stanley has been with us for some time and he has previously been rehomed and returned to us due to his behaviour. Because of this, he is looking for an owner with dog experience, time on their hands, an interest in training and behaviour, and who has a Stanley-sized-space on their sofa! He is worried by new faces so introductions need to be gradual and walking areas carefully chosen. His new owners would need to commit to doing multiple meets to get to know Stanley before he could go home.