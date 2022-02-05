1. Brady
Brady is a super stunning Lurcher who is only 8 months old. He hasn't had much training in his short life so he does have a tendency to get a little giddy and excitable. He's a really friendly lad who enjoys the company of both humans and dogs. He's playful and enjoys a game of ragger! We have already seen that he is keen to learn so adopters who will continue his basic training will be great. He travels well and enjoys his walks so taking him for fun days out will be just what he wants!
2. Frankie
Frankie is a beautiful 1 year old Akita who has had quite a difficult start to life. She has never known life outside of a rehoming centre so will need patient adopters who will help to slowly transition her to a home life. Although she can be shy to start with, she is very friendly and loves to be around her friends. She enjoys having doggy friends out and about, but she isn't ready to share her home with any other pets yet. She enjoys playing with her toys and everyone who knows her absolutely adores her!
3. Blossom
Blossom is a beautiful girl who is only 3-4 months old. She was found as a stray, so we don't have much of a history for her, but while she's been with us, we have learned that she is very energetic and likes lots of attention and adores snuggles! She is everybody's best friend, humans and dogs alike. She has lots of potential and enjoys learning new things. Her adopters must be prepared to continue the training we have put in place as she is doing really well and we're keen to see her flourish. She currently has an issue with her legs which we believe should improve as she grows, but our vet will discuss this with potential adopters in more detail.
4. Henry
Henry (nearly four) is such a handsome dude who with a little time and patience will make a fabulous pet. He has a few skills to learn first though and his new owners will need to work with us to set Henry on the right track. Henry is friendly with everyone he meets and actively seeks out people to say "Hi" to. He loves dogs too but needs to refine his approach as he can be very impolite.