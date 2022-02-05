3. Blossom

Blossom is a beautiful girl who is only 3-4 months old. She was found as a stray, so we don't have much of a history for her, but while she's been with us, we have learned that she is very energetic and likes lots of attention and adores snuggles! She is everybody's best friend, humans and dogs alike. She has lots of potential and enjoys learning new things. Her adopters must be prepared to continue the training we have put in place as she is doing really well and we're keen to see her flourish. She currently has an issue with her legs which we believe should improve as she grows, but our vet will discuss this with potential adopters in more detail.