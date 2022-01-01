1. Ronan

Ronan is a 2 year old German Shepherd Cross Husky. Whilst he is a very handsome lad, sadly he has spent most of his short life in lockdown and away from social situations. This has left him quite worried and unsure of how to behave when meeting new people and dogs. Our training and behaviour team have worked hard to build a good routine which helps Ronan to understand what's happening and not to be afraid. He's made brilliant progress and we're really happy that he's now ready to take the next step and find his forever home. We have found that once he has built a good bond with you, he is lots of fun. He enjoys playing with toys, loves his training and is incredibly affectionate with his best friends. He has had a couple of walking buddies at the centre, but his insecurities mean he cannot share his home with any other pets.