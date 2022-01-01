1. Ronan
Ronan is a 2 year old German Shepherd Cross Husky. Whilst he is a very handsome lad, sadly he has spent most of his short life in lockdown and away from social situations. This has left him quite worried and unsure of how to behave when meeting new people and dogs. Our training and behaviour team have worked hard to build a good routine which helps Ronan to understand what's happening and not to be afraid. He's made brilliant progress and we're really happy that he's now ready to take the next step and find his forever home. We have found that once he has built a good bond with you, he is lots of fun. He enjoys playing with toys, loves his training and is incredibly affectionate with his best friends. He has had a couple of walking buddies at the centre, but his insecurities mean he cannot share his home with any other pets.
2. Lilly
Lilly is a quirky little character who is looking for patient owners to help build her confidence in a forever home. Lilly can be quite shy and prefers a hands off approach when getting to know new people. She would prefer a home with adults or sensible children over the age of 14 years. Lilly would prefer to be the only dog in the home but may be able to make doggy friends to walk with in the future. She will need somebody at home for most of the day and an enclosed, private garden as she will need some help with housetraining.
3. Ruby
Ruby is a real sweetheart and very friendly and affectionate with familiar handlers. She is a little anxious at the moment and needs owners who have experience of the breed as she will require a bit of ongoing training which our staff will happily assist with. Ruby needs a secure garden to mooch about in and also as she is not fully house trained yet.
4. Smiler
At 12 years young, Smiler prefers the quieter things in life and is looking for a relaxing home in which she can retire with someone around most of the time to keep her company. She is a very affectionate girl who loves a sofa snuggle and is content with short walks close to home.