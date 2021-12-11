1. Bertie

One look at Bertie's squishy face and you'll be smitten! He's 2 years old and full of character. Sadly, he led a very sheltered life due to the pandemic lockdown and when he arrived with us, he was already very worried by unfamiliar people and places. He needs to expand his world very slowly and with a lot of care and patience. Other dogs are another worry for him and so he must be walked in quieter areas. If you take the time to slowly get to know him you will soon see that underneath he is wonderful boy who will always make you smile. He loves to play with his toys and is very affectionate with his friends. Smart? Oh yes! He loves to learn new things and is very motivated to show off if there are some treats coming his way. So if you are a true Bully lover, quirks and all, you will see that all the time and effort to get into Bertie's gang will be well worth it.