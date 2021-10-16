1. Buster
Take a look at this loveable boy! Buster is a three year old Rottweiler with so much love to give. Extremely affectionate and loved by all his handlers, Buster adores playing with humans and is somewhat of a gentle giant! He's friendly around other dogs as long as they respect his space, and he is already house trained so is the perfect pup to welcome into your family easily. Due to his unsettled start in life he is quite anxious and will hide in your shadow and follow you around quite a bit, so his new owners will need to be patient with him, especially in the early stages of adjustment.
2. Demi
Your very own pocket pal, Demi is a lovely five-year-old French Bulldog who likes to play with her toys in the garden and lounge about in the sun. Ideally Demi needs a home with owners who have previous experience owning a dog as she does have a few little quirks- that make her all the more adorable of course! She isn't too keen on other pups so she would need to be the only dog in the home too.
3. Doughnut
Doughnut is a gorgeous Greyhound with a personality to match. Dogs Trust originally found him as a stray so not much is known about his background, but from just a few minutes in his company you can see he's a playful pup who loves a good fuss. He's a little wary of men at first, but after spending a bit of time with him he'll be giving you a paw in no time. Doughnut doesn't like being left alone for long so an owner who's around most of the time would be ideal for him. He's friendly with other dogs and can be paired with children over the age of 16.
4. Copper
Five-year-old Copper was found with a large open wound on his back end which was obviously very painful. He is now on the mend and on the look out for a new home. Copper is a shy dog initially and would need a quiet adult only home where he can get to know his new owners and they can get to know him. He will need an enclosed garden to play in and to house train him if needed. Copper is very foodie and so should train up easily. He can be worried around other dogs and will choose to avoid them if he can so will need to be the only pet in the home. Being a lurcher, Copper does have a prey drive and may chase small furies but this is typical of the breed. Once he has settled into his new home Copper should come out of his shell and start to flourish.