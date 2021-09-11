2. Doughnut

Doughnut is a gorgeous Greyhound with a personality to match. Dogs Trust originally found him as a stray so not much is known about his background, but from just a few minutes in his company you can see he's a playful pup who loves a good fuss. He's a little wary of men at first, but after spending a bit of time with him he'll be giving you a paw in no time. Doughnut doesn't like being left alone for long so an owner who's around most of the time would be ideal for him. He's friendly with other dogs and can be paired with children over the age of 16.