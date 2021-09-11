If interested in any of the dogs listed below, contact Dogs Trust Leeds on 0303 003 0000. Photos: Dogs Trust Leeds
1. Kengo
You've got a friend in Kengo! This adoring pup loves making friends, human and dog alike, and loves going on long walks with his owner. As long as Kengo has a nice, comfy sofa to snooze on and owners who can keep up with his walking he will be a happy boy. Kengo hasn't had much experience around children but is suited to teenagers.
2. Doughnut
Doughnut is a gorgeous Greyhound with a personality to match. Dogs Trust originally found him as a stray so not much is known about his background, but from just a few minutes in his company you can see he's a playful pup who loves a good fuss. He's a little wary of men at first, but after spending a bit of time with him he'll be giving you a paw in no time. Doughnut doesn't like being left alone for long so an owner who's around most of the time would be ideal for him. He's friendly with other dogs and can be paired with children over the age of 16.
3. Beau
What a handsome boy! Beau is a lovely little lurcher pup full of energy who always wanted to play. He loves humans and dogs alike and has no fear approaching other dogs in the park to make friends. Beau needs an owner who has the time to train him (ideally using his favourite snacks!), and needs his walks to be on relatively flat grounds due to his bowed legs- no mountains please!
4. Scooby
This pint-sized pup is the perfect companion for someone who has a nice garden for him to plod around in. Scooby loves being around humans and finds it easy to warm up to people if you spend quality time by his side. He's also good around other small dogs but does get a bit frightened around larger breeds. Scooby needs an owner who is around most of the time but is able to be left alone for short periods.