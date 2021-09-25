If interested in adopting one of the dogs listed below, please complete an online application form.on the Dogs Trust Leeds website.
1. Albert
Look at this big handsome smile! Albert is only 14 months old and loves to give big cuddles and licks to show you how much he loves you. This affection may come as a surprise to those who've seen Alfie grow up- he has been without a home since he was 10 days old and has struggled to settle. Somehow he hasn't let it phase him and is one of the most joyful giants you will meet. He has a few health conditions so needs owners willing to take extra special care with him.
2. Mandy
Mandy may be 14 years old but she still has plenty of spring in her step and love to give! Her Jack Russell nature does mean she can be a bit vocal, especially when she's worried or intimidated by other dogs in the park, but she is really friendly with humans and loves a good fuss. She is fully house trained and knows how to play with toys also!
3. Jake
Jake is a very handsome six year old Lurcher. He is one of life's worriers though. He can be shy when he first meets you, but he's easily won over if you've got a few treats in your pocket! Once he knows you he is the softest lad you could meet. He just loves cuddling up with you and is so affectionate. He likes his walks and he also loves lounging on a sofa, a good walk somewhere quiet will keep him happy. He's manageable around other dogs but he doesn't like them in his personal space however he is happy to wear a muzzle out and about. Jake doesn't like being left on his own so he'll need his owners around all the time initially. He'll need to be the only pet in an adult only home where there will be no visiting children at all. He'll also need a good sized secure garden. Most importantly though, he needs owners who will share their sofa with him and who enjoy LOTS of cuddles! Jake will need multiple visits to get to know him before he is ready to fly the nest.
4. Kengo
You've got a friend in Kengo! This adoring pup loves making friends, human and dog alike, and loves going on long walks with his owner. As long as Kengo has a nice, comfy sofa to snooze on and owners who can keep up with his walking he will be a happy boy. Kengo hasn't had much experience around children but is suited to teenagers.