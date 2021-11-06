1. Twiggy

Fitting to her name, Twiggy has the most beautiful brown eyes in town! At six years old she is a typical laid back lurcher who loves nothing more than lounging around on the sofa. She is very loving with people but can be a bit nervous around other dogs, especially if they are a little loud or bouncy. Twiggy cannot live in a home with other pets due to her hunting nature, but she's happy to live with children over 12 and loves nothing more than curling up for a night at the bottom of their bed.