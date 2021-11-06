1. Twiggy
Fitting to her name, Twiggy has the most beautiful brown eyes in town! At six years old she is a typical laid back lurcher who loves nothing more than lounging around on the sofa. She is very loving with people but can be a bit nervous around other dogs, especially if they are a little loud or bouncy. Twiggy cannot live in a home with other pets due to her hunting nature, but she's happy to live with children over 12 and loves nothing more than curling up for a night at the bottom of their bed.
2. Lulu and Pippa
Lulu (black) and Pippa (fawn) are a cheeky pair of pugs looking for a home together. They are best friends and would love to find an owner to take them both on board, and their bubbly personalities make them ideal for a family with children over 14. Lulu does need some medical attention due to her trouble breathing, so please contact Dogs Trust Leeds about the medical procedures necessary after rehoming.
3. Cooper
One of the babies of the bunch, Cooper is a 1 year old Mastiff looking for an owner to help him discover the big wide world. He's a little nervous at first and needs easing into new environments, so quiet walks to start with please! Due to his large size he can't be homed with children, but he loves adults and wants cuddles all the time with his new owners.
4. Demi
Your very own pocket pal, Demi is a lovely five-year-old French Bulldog who likes to play with her toys in the garden and lounge about in the sun. Ideally Demi needs a home with owners who have previous experience owning a dog as she does have a few little quirks- that make her all the more adorable of course! She isn't too keen on other pups so she would need to be the only dog in the home too.