Here are all the dogs currently up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds. Photos: Dogs Trust Leeds
1. Doughnut
Doughnut is a gorgeous Greyhound with a personality to match. Dogs Trust originally found him as a stray so not much is known about his background, but from just a few minutes in his company you can see he's a playful pup who loves a good fuss. He's a little wary of men at first, but after spending a bit of time with him he'll be giving you a paw in no time. Doughnut doesn't like being left alone for long so an owner who's around most of the time would be ideal for him. He's friendly with other dogs and can be paired with children over the age of 16.
2. Billy
Don't let Billy's age fool you- even at 11 years old this bouncy pup will be running circles around you in no time! A gorgeous Patterdale Terrier, he enjoys the company of people and likes playing with his toys all day long. Billy doesn't like to be left alone much, so his owners would need to be by his side most of the time. He's more than happy to be rehomed with children over 12, and as long as he's given his space he's a warm, cuddly boy with plenty of energy.
3. Charlie
Charlie is an Akita crossbreed who is ready to start looking for his new home. He is easy to introduce to people although he can be worried when visitors come into the house. Once he knows you he enjoys a fuss, and there is a lot of him to fuss over. He has been rehomed and returned to Dogs Trust a couple of times, so this time he is looking for experienced owners who are fans of large breed dogs, and have maybe owned one or two before. Charlie needs to wear a muzzle on walks whenever he could come into contact with small animals or other dogs. The vast majority of the time he walks like a dream on the lead, but when he wants to go somewhere fast he is incredibly strong and needs owners who can hold onto him and keep their footing at the same time. Charlie is looking for a home with owners who are around most of the time initially, and needs an adult only home with no other pets. Once he has settled in, he should be fine on is own for short periods. Charlie would hugely benefit from living somewhere quiet.
4. Cheka
Cheka was left devastated when her previous owner passed away, but after being taken in by Dogs Trust she came out of her shell and is now looking for an owner she can give all her love to again. At 8-years-old this tiny Staffy loves a cuddle and will dote on anyone she meets. She's comfortable with walks in busier areas and is fine around other dogs on a lead as long as they give her some space. For rehoming, she'd prefer to be the only dog in the home and her owner would need to be around the majority of the time for her to fully settle in.