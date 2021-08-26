4. Cheka

Cheka was left devastated when her previous owner passed away, but after being taken in by Dogs Trust she came out of her shell and is now looking for an owner she can give all her love to again. At 8-years-old this tiny Staffy loves a cuddle and will dote on anyone she meets. She's comfortable with walks in busier areas and is fine around other dogs on a lead as long as they give her some space. For rehoming, she'd prefer to be the only dog in the home and her owner would need to be around the majority of the time for her to fully settle in.