Today is National Dog Day, so what better time to welcome a new furry friend into the family?
Here's the full list of the gorgeous dogs currently available at Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Winter
The picture of Akita perfection, Winter is a gorgeous fluffy pup who loves to snuggle up when he gets to know you. You can easily win his heart with a pocket full of snacks, so make sure to bring those with you on your visit! At 7 years old he isn't too demanding with his exercise, and prefers to potter around the garden and explore for himself. Winter does get a little bit anxious when left alone so he'd prefer to be around people most of the time, and he would need to be the only dog in his home.
2. Billy
Don't let Billy's age fool you- even at 11 years old this bouncy pup will be running circles around you in no time! A gorgeous Patterdale Terrier, he enjoys the company of people and likes playing with his toys all day long. Billy doesn't like to be left alone much, so his owners would need to be by his side most of the time. He's more than happy to be rehomed with children over 12, and as long as he's given his space he's a warm, cuddly boy with plenty of energy.
3. Thor
If you're looking for a pup to keep you on your toes, you've found a best friend in Thor. At 2 years old, this Staffordshire Cross still has a spring in his step and will make friends with just about anybody if you let him. Give him a toy and watch him entertain himself for hours on end- this puppy will find joy in anything and everything! Due to his size he does need an owner who can keep a hold of him on a lead, and he'd need to be rehomed around children 14-years-old and up.
4. Cheka
Cheka was left devastated when her previous owner passed away, but after being taken in by Dogs Trust she came out of her shell and is now looking for an owner she can give all her love to again. At 8-years-old this tiny Staffy loves a cuddle and will dote on anyone she meets. She's comfortable with walks in busier areas and is fine around other dogs on a lead as long as they give her some space. For rehoming, she'd prefer to be the only dog in the home and her owner would need to be around the majority of the time for her to fully settle in.