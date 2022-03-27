There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
Just look at Archie in action! He’s a six-year-old Collie and his favourite pastime is playing fetch. Typical of his breed, he’ll fetch his tennis ball all day long given the chance. He is looking for a new home with adopters who understand the Collie breed and are happy to take their time getting to know him. He’s worth the wait!
2.
Poppy and Cookie ran off to their new home together this week. The adorable pair of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels were handed over to the Rehoming Centre after their owners were sadly no longer able to look after them, but thankfully they were quickly adopted and are now off to their new life!
3.
Canine Carer Jazmin Rogers is caught hard at work cleaning one of the kennels. All the centre’s kennels are cleaned twice a day and the Canine Care Team always go above and beyond to make the dogs stay as comfortable as possible.
4.
Boss is a very handsome five-year-old Lurcher who was found recently as a stray. He’s a very gentle lad and he’s quickly become a firm favourite at the centre due to his loving nature. He’s looking for a forever home with adopters who will be around all the time initially to settle him in. He should be fine to share his home with another similar dog and children over 14 years old.