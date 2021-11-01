With firework season set to whizz and pop back into our lives with the approach of Diwali and Bonfire Night, Dogs Trust is issuing advice to dog owners to help pets who might be scared by the unexpected bangs and bursts of fireworks.

Dogs have been known to be affected by fireworks with the noise and unpredictability leading many to view them as a threat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs Trust are urging the people of Leeds to consider dog safety this firework season.

Amanda Sands, Leeds Rehoming Centre Manager, explained: “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them.

"Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs."

Here are Dogs Trust’s top tips -

Walk your dog before dark - make sure your dog is exercised and has had a toilet break well before any fireworks are likely to start.

Feed your dog before the fireworks begin as they may become unsettled and not want to eat during the fireworks.

Make sure your house and garden are secure during the fireworks, as some dogs may try to run away if they are scared.

Provide a safe hiding place - make sure your dog has somewhere safe in their favourite room, for example a comfy bed under a table with blankets to make it cosy and help with soundproofing.

Close the curtains, turn lights on, and turn up the volume on your TV or radio to mask the firework noises.

Keeping your dog busy indoors can help take their mind off the noise. Play games or practise some reward-based training.

Comfort and reassure your dog. Try to remain calm yourself and avoid telling your dog off as this might make them more worried.

If your dog just wants to hide away then don't force them to come out of their hiding place, allow them to stay where they feel safe.

If you are planning a firework display at home, please consider:

Letting your neighbours know well in advance, so they can prepare their dogs.

Limiting your display to 30 minutes or less.

Opting for quieter, lower decibel fireworks.

Amanda added: “We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends and others in the neighbourhood by following our Firework Dog Code.”

For further advice about preventing and dealing with fear of loud noises such as fireworks, Dog owners are encouraged to visit the Dogs Trust website here.