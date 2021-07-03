Dogs Trust in Leeds has several dogs and puppies and these are the ones that currently need rehoming (all photos from Dogs Trust Leeds):
1. Biggie
Biggie is seven years old and has been through a rough time. He was found in a very bad state, underweight and suffering with a painful skin condition. He's bounced back brilliantly but following his skin problems he doesn't like to much handling, especially around his ears and neck. So instead of snuggling on your knee he will show his love for you in other ways like playtime. He likes chasing a ball and really enjoys his walks. He loves his food too. He's friendly with everyone he meets, as long as they give him space to feel comfortable. He is fine around other dogs out and about but really isn't interested in them at all. This means he doesn't want to share his home with any other pets but can have walking buddies eventually. Biggie will need patient owners who will let him slowly settle into his new life and understand his feelings about not being handled too much. Young children will not be suitable but over 16s will be fine.
2. Bruno
Bruno is an American bulldog who is friendly with everyone he meets. He's very active and he's looking for a family who can keep up with him and his antics. Although big in stature, Bruno is a sensitive chap and there are several things in life that worry him. Sudden noises and being left on his own are two such things, so he is looking for a home in a quiet environment with a family who will let him settle in his own time, and gradually build his confidence about being left on his own. He is also worried about car travel, but this has been improving with training. The thing that worries Bruno the most is other dogs. Bruno needs to wear a muzzle when he is out and about on walks, and he needs a home with no neighbouring dogs on either side so that he can chill out and relax in his own garden. Bruno could live with people aged 16 years and older and should be fine with visitors.
3. Charlie
Charlie is an Akita crossbreed who is ready to start looking for his new home. He is easy to introduce to people although he can be worried when visitors come into the house. Once he knows you he enjoys a fuss, and there is a lot of him to fuss over. He has been rehomed and returned to Dogs Trust a couple of times, so this time he is looking for experienced owners who are fans of large breed dogs, and have maybe owned one or two before. Charlie needs to wear a muzzle on walks whenever he could come into contact with small animals or other dogs. The vast majority of the time he walks like a dream on the lead, but when he wants to go somewhere fast he is incredibly strong and needs owners who can hold onto him and keep their footing at the same time. Charlie is looking for a home with owners who are around most of the time initially, and needs an adult only home with no other pets. Once he has settled in, he should be fine on is own for short periods. Charlie would hugely benefit from living somewhere with quie
4. Coco
Coco (18 months) is a fun and active girl looking for owners who can match her energy levels. She would benefit from some training classes to stimulate her brain as well as her paws and to help her to focus. Coco has a very high prey drive and will chase other animals so must be kept on lead out and about. She will need a fully enclosed garden with high fencing so she has an off lead area to run around in. Coco is not used to being on her own and will need owners around all the time initially. She is friendly with dogs out and about but will need to be the only pet in the home. Children 15 and over should be fine. Coco is a typical terrier and has many terrier traits such as critter hunting and chasing small furries. She seems to prefer females to males so her new owners must be prepared to visit her a few times if there are males in the home to ensure she is fully comfortable before going home.