Poor Biggie was left injured and abandoned - but he is now happy and ready to find his forever home.

The poor pup, who is now named Biggie, was found left alone in Roundhay.

He was very underweight and had an eye infection.

Biggie, aged seven, was taken to Dogs Trust Leeds after being found by a member of the public.

Biggie was very sick when he was found and was very underweight with a bad eye infection.

The team are unsure how long Biggie had been left to fend for himself, however it was clear when he first arrived at the Rehoming Centre in York Strreet that he had been through a significant ordeal.

As well as requiring treatment for his infected eye, the team also noticed Biggie’s ears were recovering from a previous injury too.

While recovering, Biggie spent his seven-day reclaim period at Dogs Trust, but no owner came forward.

Dogs Trust say he was lucky to survive.

"He was very anxious when he first arrived, but he has really come out of his shell after getting to know his canine carers and we have made him very comfortable with lots of warm blankets in his kennel.

“When he first came to us, Biggie was a little underweight but thanks to a special doggy diet, he has built up his strength and we are now in the fortunate position of being able to look for a potential new home for him.

"He still has some ongoing medical issues which can be managed at home, and the team can chat about this in more detail with potential owners.

“It is vital that we change the tale for dogs like Biggie and want to remind dog owners that if they aren’t coping with their pet, to get in touch with us.

"We want to be there for dogs and their owners when they need us most, whether this is helping with advice or assisting dog owners in making the difficult decision to give their dog over for adoption.”