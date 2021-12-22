For humans, noticing that a jumper is irritating simply results in some half-hearted scratching and then removing the item of clothing.

However, for dogs, the reality of wearing clothing is not so simple: dogs have no way of communicating whether their skin is being irritated or not, along with having no way to remove clothing that is placed onto them.

Wool might seem like a good, warm choice for a dog jumper, but for pups with sensitive skin it can cause itching and discomfort.

There are many fabrics that most dogs find irritating against their skin, which is why Head Vet Sean McCormack at Tails.com has revealed which ones should be avoided, how to recognise the signs of skin irritation and when clothing fits your dog incorrectly.

Which fabrics should I avoid when buying a jumper for my dog?

Wool

One of the main offenders is wool. While luxurious for most humans, wool can be very irritating for dogs.

Nylon

Another fabric that might cause irritation is nylon.

While nylon is a very commonly used fabric, canines who are allergic can experience itchy and inflamed skin.

Faux fur

While it is great for keeping humans warm, there is a risk of it being incredibly irritating for dogs.

It could also cause dogs with thicker coats to overheat, as they are, essentially, already wearing an insulated coat.

Feathers

If a festive costume party is on the horizon for you and your pooch, then feathers are a definite no-go.

As well as presenting a potential choking hazard, feathers can be extremely irritating for dogs.

What are the signs of a dog having an allergic reaction to fabric?

If your dog is irritated or, worse, having an allergic reaction to a certain type of material, there are always signs you can look out for:

Cuts on the skin that show a dog has been scratching

Weeping eyes

Excessive scratching

Skin redness caused by scratching

Bald patches caused by hair loss

A runny nose

Itchy ears

Swelling around the face

Sneezing

Head shaking

Swelling feet

If your pooch starts to present any of the more serious signs of irritation or a reaction, such as swelling, baldness, cuts or even infections, it is essential that you take them to a vet.

In order to avoid any unnecessary stress for your furry friend, we would recommend only dressing your dogs in clothes made from pure cotton.

Certain dogs find wearing any sort of additional clothing extremely uncomfortable and stressful, and the feeling of annoyance can be difficult to recognise.

When making the decision, check whether your dog can move freely in the clothing.

The clothing should not be restricting their movement in any way - they should be able to eat, breathe, drink and visit the toilet easily.

When the heating’s on and the house is crowded, your home can become hot and uncomfortable for your dog.

If your dog has a warm jumper on, they may overheat quickly.

It's important to monitor the temperature of your home and pet, if they start to display signs of overheating, including panting and salivation then it's a clear sign your dog is uncomfortable.

It can be difficult to read your dog's body language, but there are key signs to recognise if your pet feels irritated when wearing clothing, including; they have their tail tucked between their legs, rubbing against furniture or excessive licking.

If your pet is wearing a fun festive jumper, then they shouldn’t be left unattended near potential hazards including a fire.

Check before putting a jumper on your pets that the surrounding environment can’t cause any harm to your pet, or that the clothing itself fits correctly and won’t cause injury from snagging or discomfort.