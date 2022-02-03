With half term fast approaching and holidays being booked in, many of us are keen to sort out a holiday for our pets as well.

It can be nerve wracking handing over your beloved furry friend to be looked after whilst you are away, however there are some great rural kennels and catteries for your pet to stay in, including spaces for other small animals such as guinea pigs and rabbits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some great local kennels and catteries for your pet to stay in, including spaces for other small animals such as guinea pigs and rabbits. Photo: Getty

Here are six of the best rated kennels in Leeds according to reviews left on Google.

Beulah Farm

Tong Road, Farnley, Leeds, LS12 5EW

Beulah Farm Kennels and Cattery on Tong Road has plenty of space for dogs and cats when their owners are on holiday.

A caring and professional environment for pets to enjoy is provided, with modern and heated boarding facilities.

It is rated four out of five stars on Google Review, with owners saying:

"Very secure facility. Very knowledgeable and friendly staff. Good value."

"Lovely place and great staff."

Book a space at Beulah via their website.

Crystal Spring

Gildersome Lane, New Farnley, Leeds, LS12 6JH

Crystal Spring has been looking after pets for 50 years at their boarding kennels, offering spaces for dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals.

It is rated 4.6 out of five stars on Google Review, with owners saying:

"Lovely ladies, lovely kennel. Been using them for years."

"Great. Home from home for my pet."

Book a space at Crystal Spring by telephoning 0113 2852460.

Beeston Park Boarding Kennels and Cattery

45 Gipsy Ln, Beeston, Leeds LS11 5TT

Beeston Park Boarding Kennels is rated 4.3 stars out of five on Google Review, with owners saying:

"We have used the kennels for over 4 years and our dogs love the place. Staff are really nice, nothing is too much trouble."

"Great people always looked after our dogs would definitely recommend."

Contact Beeston Park Boarding Kennels by calling 0113 270 8381.

Carlton Boarding Kennels

Carlton Hall Farm, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7BG

Carlton Boarding Kennels is tucked away in Yeadon as is rated 4.3 stars out of five on Google Review.

It caters for holidays as well as overnight stays, and offers spaces for both dogs and cats.

This is what owners had to say about the kennels:

"This kennel is brilliant! The people there are really nice and very very kind. I'm so glad to have them near my area. I have used their services many times over the years and always been really happy."

"I was a bit worried as I didn't know what to expect but my dogs were ecstatic to see me and were not unhappy or scared."

Book in to Carlton Kennels using their website.

Laburnum Kennels

Low Common, Methley, Leeds LS26 9AG

Laburbum Kennels offer spaces for both dogs and cats, and is rated 4.9 stars out of five on Google Review.

Owners said:

"Can't recommend Nina, Jackie, Deb, Carol and the gang any more! They're amazing and always look after our little Freddie so much so that he gets super excited when he knows he's going to stay with them for a few weeks!"

"From enquiry to booking and collection, your fur baby is their focus, happy friendly staff who appear to love all of their fur clients and mine was very well cared for and happy."

Book in to Laburbum Kennels by calling 01977 512864.

Ayranbrau Kennels and Cattery

Scholebrook Lane, Bankhouse, Pudsey, Leeds LS28 8DY

Ayranbrau Kennels has been in business for over ten years and offers spaces for both cats and dogs.

It is rated 4.9 out of five stars on Google Review, with owners saying:

"The cattery was in really nice condition, clean and well cared for. My cats seemed to get on well there and might have even enjoyed the experience, which is high praise from two hard to please cats."

"Looked after my little chap Oreo when we went on holiday! The owner is fantastic and you can tell she really cares about the animals!"

To book in please call 07765 022937