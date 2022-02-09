The rollout to over two thirds of the home and garden retailer’s stores follows a successful pilot at two locations.

Pets, on their leads if applicable, will be able to browse all areas of the participating stores except for food aisles.

Wilko expects most of the pet customers will be either dogs or cats, and these four-legged shoppers are likely to find many products instore that will get their tails wagging.

Wilko's pet sections include treats, bedding, toys, cleaning supplies and healthy pet essentials, as well as costumes and accessories during key seasonal celebrations such as Christmas.

For other animals the retailer also has reptile, bird and fish pet supplies.

The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly.

Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome, although customers can also check with the store team if they are at all unsure.

Service dogs are, of course, welcome at all stores nationwide.

