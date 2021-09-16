Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 dogs each year through a network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK.

The Leeds branch is located on Woodlands Farm on York Street- a 20 minute drive away from the city centre.

Phoebe is currently up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds.

Dogs Trust Leeds regularly update their website with new pooches up for adoption, and offer support and advice for current dog owners in Leeds.

This is what the charity had to say about adopting a new pup from their shelter:

Do your research

Having a dog in your life can be a very rewarding experience, however it is also a lifelong commitment.

Jasper is also up for adoption at the Leeds branch.

It is important to make sure you understand how much care, attention and training your dog will need throughout its life, as well as whether you can afford the associated costs.

Know when it’s the right time to get a dog

In 2020 there was a 62% increase in the number of enquiries Dogs Trust received from people wanting to adopt a dog.

With families having been spending more time at home during lockdown, it is understandable that now might seem like a good time to get a pet.

However, with restrictions beginning to lift, Dogs Trust advises potential owners to think about post-lockdown life and whether they will be able to cope with the demands of having a dog.

Keep an open mind

Dogs Trust always encourages potential dog owners to keep an open mind about the type of dog they welcome into their home.

You may have a particular dog in mind; however, there might be factors such as your living environment, location, size of family etc. that mean you could be better suited to a different size or breed of dog.

For instance larger dogs often need more exercise, and some breeds may not be suitable around small children.

Dogs Trust will advise you based on your circumstances which breed and size of dog will best suit you and your lifestyle.

Purchase your dog responsibly

At Dogs Trust we would always advocate adopting a rescue dog, however there are people who prefer purchasing a dog from a breeder.

A significant rise in the online sale of dogs has meant it is all too easy to be scammed into buying a dog which may not be what it seems.

We call this Dogfishing, and in a bid to avoid falling into this trap, we would urge potential owners to follow our responsible purchasing advice:

· Always see puppy and mum together at their home and make sure to visit more than once, even if it is via video call due to coronavirus restrictions.

· Never pay a deposit up front without seeing the puppy in person.

· Ask lots of questions and make sure you see all vital paperwork, such as a puppy contract – which gives lots of information about their parents, breed, health, diet, the puppy’s experiences and more.

· If you have any doubts or feel pressured to buy, as hard as it may be, walk away and report the seller.

Know what support and advice is available

Dogs Trust is here to support dog owners when they need it most, in order to change the tale for dogs, whether this is giving advice to dog owners or helping them make the difficult decision to give their dog up for adoption.

We want to keep dogs in happy homes for as long as possible but understand circumstances can change in a heartbeat.

If you are struggling to care for your dog, please visit the Dogs Trust website for more information and get in touch.