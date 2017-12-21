Yorkshire answers: You SHOULD have Yorkshire puddings on your Christmas dinner

Never mind Brexit and devolution, Yorkshire is also divided when it comes to its well-known puddings and Christmas dinner.

Families, colleagues and friends are split by the question: Should you have Yorkshire puddings with your Christmas dinner.

We asked the question at the beginning of the week and it had a huge response with hundreds of comments on Facebook and more than a thousand votes - and counting. Now we can reveal that the majority of our readers say yes, you should.

And why wouldn't you!

So now we know we should be making them on Monday, here's how to cook perfect Yorkshire puddings:

Ask ten people for their Yorkshire pudding recipe, and you will most likely get ten answers.

If you have struggled to make your puds rise, then try this method, it works every time.

The special method is to make the batter with equal quantities of eggs, to milk, to flour.

Yorkshire puddings For perfect Yorkshire Puddings crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl.

Add the milk and pinch of salt and whisk thoroughly for at least 1 minute , the mixture will have lots of fine bubbles on the surface. Leave to stand for 10 minutes.

Whisking again, sieve the flour in a little at a time until you have a lump-free batter resembling thick cream.

If you do have any small lumps left, sieve the batter into a clean jug.

Leave the batter to rest in the kitchen, not the fridge, for at least 30 minutes; longer if you have time, up to several hours.

When you are ready to cook your puddings, heat the oven to 230C/ 450F/Gas 8.

Pop a little pea-sized piece of fat or sprinkle of oil into your Yorkshire pudding tin and heat in the oven until the fat is ever so slightly smoking.

Give the batter another light whisking and then 2/3rds fill your pudding tins and put the tray quickly back into the oven.

Leave to cook for 15 – 20 minutes. You will know when the puddings are cooked as they will be risen and a lovely golden brown.

Note: Use either a traditional 4-hole traditional or a 12-hole muffin tin. If you want a large pudding use a roasting tray but you will need to add at least a tablespoon of oil or fat.

