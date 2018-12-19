Where to donate to foodbanks - or get help - in Leeds this Christmas

Have your say

The rising costs of food and fuel, combined with high unemployment and changes to benefits, means more and more people are turning to foodbanks for help.

Most foodbanks provide a minimum of three days emergency food and support to people experiencing crisis in the UK.

With Christmas just around the corner, these are all of the foodbanks in and around Leeds.

Check with your local foodbank to see what items they need at the moment, but most foodbanks will be looking for donations of;

- Cereal

- Soup

- Pasta

- Rice

- Tinned tomatoes/ pasta sauce

- Lentils, beans and pulses

- Tinned meat

- Tinned vegetables

- Tea/coffee

- Tinned fruit

- Biscuits

- UHT milk

- Fruit juice

You will need a foodbank voucher to collect a food parcel from some of the foodbanks listed. These can be organised by frontline professionals including doctors, health visitors, social workers and the citizens advice.

Holbeck foodbank

This food bank has been set up by the Holbeck Christian Fellowship and Mosaic Church, collecting dry goods ready to help those in need.

Their “food parcel” is likely to contain not only food, but household goods such as washing powder and bin bags, tailored to the household it’s going to.

The ‘parcel’ is then delivered by a volunteer driver, who will add some fresh bread and milk on their way to drop it off.

To find full details of the scheme visit their website, where you can download a referral form.

Leeds North Foodbank

Part of Leeds Foodbanks Charity in partnership with the Trussell Trust.

Phone: 07542 189 059

Email: info@leedsnorth.foodbank.org.uk

Leeds West Foodbank

(office address) 13 Red Lane Mill, Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley, LS28 5UJ General Email: info@leedswest.foodbank.org.uk

Leeds South Foodbank

Belle Isle Family Centre, Belle Isle Road, Leeds LS10 3DN,

Phone: 0758 087 3170

Email: info@leedssouthfoodbank.org.uk

St. George’s Crypt

Charity Shop, 40 – 46 Town Street, Armley, Leeds, LS 12 3AA

Phone: 0113 2797732

Email: Chris.lane@stgeorgescrypt.org.uk

St Vincent Support Centre

82 York Road, Leeds LS9 9AA

Phone: 0113 2484126

Bramley Community Foodbank

C/O Fairfield Community Centre, Fairfield Terrace, Bramley, LS13 3DQ

Email: bramleycommunityfoodbank@gmx.com

The service is available to anyone who lives in Bramley, Leeds

Horsforth Outlet, an outlet of the Leeds (North) foodbank

Woodside Methodist Church, Outwood Lane, Horsforth, LS18 4HP

Phone: 07748098482 or 0113 2580988 (9am to 1pm Mon to Fri)

Email: foodbankhorsforth@gmail.com or clerk@horsforthtowncouncil.gov.uk

Horsforth Distribution Centre

Lister Hill Baptist Church, 1 Brownberrie Avenue, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5PW

Phone: 07758 196 951

Ireland Wood Distribution Centre

The Jubilee Room, St Pauls Church, Raynel Drive, Leeds, LS16 6BS

Phone: 07519 706 290

Moortown Distribution Centre

Moortown Methodist Church, Alderton Rise, Leeds, LS17 5LH

Phone: 07542 189 059

Woodhouse Distribution Centre

Gateway Church in St Marks Church, St Marks Road, Leeds, LS2 9AF

Phone: 07941 149 838

Lower Wortley Distribution Centre

Lower Wortley Methodist Church, Branch Road, Leeds, LS12 4RN

Phone: 07598 003 946

Pudsey Distribution Centre

The Oak Church, 54 Bradford Road, Pudsey, LS28 6EF

Phone: 07707 160 156

Bramley Distribution Centre

Trinity Methodist Church,Town Street, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 2EP

Phone: 07707 160 096

Harehills Distribution Centre

St Cyprians Church, Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills, LS9 6AU

Beeston Distribution Centre

St Andrews Church, Cardinal road, Beeston, LS11 8AL

Drighlington Distribution Centre

Drighlington Methodist Church, King Street, Drighlington, BD11 1EL

Gipton Distribution Centre

Church of the Epiphany, Gipton, LS9 6SW

Middleton Distribution Centre

St Cross Church, Acre Road OFF Middleton Park Avenue, LS10 4DJ

Gildersome Distribution Centre

St Peters Church, Church Street, Gildersome, LS27 7AF

Seacroft Distribution Centre

St Richards Church, Ramshead Hill, Seacroft, LS14 1BX

Hunslet Distribution Centre

Hunslet Methodist Church, Telford Terrace, (Off Balm Road), Hunslet, LS10 2HR

Rothwell Distribution Centre

FIRE STATION, 31A Carlton Ln, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0DH

Lincoln Green Distribution Centre

Lincoln Green Community Centre, Unit 9, Cromwell Mount, Lincoln Green, LS9 7ST

Belle Isle Distribution Centre

St John and St Barnabas Church, Belle Isle Road, Belle Isle, LS10 3DN

Osmondthorpe

81a Wykebeck Mount Osmondthorpe Leeds, LS9 0JE