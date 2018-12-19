Where to donate to foodbanks - or get help - in Leeds this Christmas

The rising costs of food and fuel, combined with high unemployment and changes to benefits, means more and more people are turning to foodbanks for help.
Most foodbanks provide a minimum of three days emergency food and support to people experiencing crisis in the UK.
With Christmas just around the corner, these are all of the foodbanks in and around Leeds.
Check with your local foodbank to see what items they need at the moment, but most foodbanks will be looking for donations of;
- Cereal
- Soup
- Pasta
- Rice
- Tinned tomatoes/ pasta sauce
- Lentils, beans and pulses
- Tinned meat
- Tinned vegetables
- Tea/coffee
- Tinned fruit
- Biscuits
- UHT milk
- Fruit juice
You will need a foodbank voucher to collect a food parcel from some of the foodbanks listed. These can be organised by frontline professionals including doctors, health visitors, social workers and the citizens advice.
Holbeck foodbank
This food bank has been set up by the Holbeck Christian Fellowship and Mosaic Church, collecting dry goods ready to help those in need.
Their “food parcel” is likely to contain not only food, but household goods such as washing powder and bin bags, tailored to the household it’s going to.
The ‘parcel’ is then delivered by a volunteer driver, who will add some fresh bread and milk on their way to drop it off.
To find full details of the scheme visit their website, where you can download a referral form.
Leeds North Foodbank
Part of Leeds Foodbanks Charity in partnership with the Trussell Trust.
Phone: 07542 189 059
Email: info@leedsnorth.foodbank.org.uk
Leeds West Foodbank
(office address) 13 Red Lane Mill, Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley, LS28 5UJ General Email: info@leedswest.foodbank.org.uk
Leeds South Foodbank
Belle Isle Family Centre, Belle Isle Road, Leeds LS10 3DN,
Phone: 0758 087 3170
Email: info@leedssouthfoodbank.org.uk
St. George’s Crypt
Charity Shop, 40 – 46 Town Street, Armley, Leeds, LS 12 3AA
Phone: 0113 2797732
Email: Chris.lane@stgeorgescrypt.org.uk
St Vincent Support Centre
82 York Road, Leeds LS9 9AA
Phone: 0113 2484126
Bramley Community Foodbank
C/O Fairfield Community Centre, Fairfield Terrace, Bramley, LS13 3DQ
Email: bramleycommunityfoodbank@gmx.com
The service is available to anyone who lives in Bramley, Leeds
Horsforth Outlet, an outlet of the Leeds (North) foodbank
Woodside Methodist Church, Outwood Lane, Horsforth, LS18 4HP
Phone: 07748098482 or 0113 2580988 (9am to 1pm Mon to Fri)
Email: foodbankhorsforth@gmail.com or clerk@horsforthtowncouncil.gov.uk
Horsforth Distribution Centre
Lister Hill Baptist Church, 1 Brownberrie Avenue, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5PW
Phone: 07758 196 951
Ireland Wood Distribution Centre
The Jubilee Room, St Pauls Church, Raynel Drive, Leeds, LS16 6BS
Phone: 07519 706 290
Moortown Distribution Centre
Moortown Methodist Church, Alderton Rise, Leeds, LS17 5LH
Phone: 07542 189 059
Woodhouse Distribution Centre
Gateway Church in St Marks Church, St Marks Road, Leeds, LS2 9AF
Phone: 07941 149 838
Lower Wortley Distribution Centre
Lower Wortley Methodist Church, Branch Road, Leeds, LS12 4RN
Phone: 07598 003 946
Pudsey Distribution Centre
The Oak Church, 54 Bradford Road, Pudsey, LS28 6EF
Phone: 07707 160 156
Bramley Distribution Centre
Trinity Methodist Church,Town Street, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 2EP
Phone: 07707 160 096
Harehills Distribution Centre
St Cyprians Church, Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills, LS9 6AU
Beeston Distribution Centre
St Andrews Church, Cardinal road, Beeston, LS11 8AL
Drighlington Distribution Centre
Drighlington Methodist Church, King Street, Drighlington, BD11 1EL
Gipton Distribution Centre
Church of the Epiphany, Gipton, LS9 6SW
Middleton Distribution Centre
St Cross Church, Acre Road OFF Middleton Park Avenue, LS10 4DJ
Gildersome Distribution Centre
St Peters Church, Church Street, Gildersome, LS27 7AF
Seacroft Distribution Centre
St Richards Church, Ramshead Hill, Seacroft, LS14 1BX
Hunslet Distribution Centre
Hunslet Methodist Church, Telford Terrace, (Off Balm Road), Hunslet, LS10 2HR
Rothwell Distribution Centre
FIRE STATION, 31A Carlton Ln, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0DH
Lincoln Green Distribution Centre
Lincoln Green Community Centre, Unit 9, Cromwell Mount, Lincoln Green, LS9 7ST
Belle Isle Distribution Centre
St John and St Barnabas Church, Belle Isle Road, Belle Isle, LS10 3DN
Osmondthorpe
81a Wykebeck Mount Osmondthorpe Leeds, LS9 0JE