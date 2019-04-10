Top TV chef at new North Leeds food and drink festival

Celebrity chef Michael O’Hare will be showing off his cooking skills at South Stainley’s first Charity Food And Drink Festival.

A three-day festival at The Inn will include a local produce food hall, a beer stand offering 30 beers, wine and gin stands with wine tasting, a barbecue, live music, cookery demonstrations and entertainment for children.

Sea Food Pub Company

The free event, in aid of Martin House, will be held on May 10, 11 and 12, at the newly refurbished gastropub on the A161.

Chef Michael O Hare first appeared on BBC’s Great British Menu in 2015 and Masterchef the following year. He later became a judge on Great British Menu for four years, and has been a guest chef on Saturday Kitchen and Yes Chef.

The culinary star is chef-patron at The Man Behind The Curtain restaurant, Leeds, that received a Michelin star in 2015.

Joycelyn Neve, MD and founder of the Seafood Pub Company, who took over The Inn eighteen months ago, investing £750,000, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Michael O’Hare to The Inn. He’s an exceptional and extraordinary chef and we’re privileged that he’s agreed to come along.

“We’re delighted to be able to showcase some fantastic local food producers, as Yorkshire provides some of the best produce in the country.

“We want to welcome people to sample our fine food and drinks and help raise money for Martin House, which supports children, young people and families right across North, West and East Yorkshire.”

To register for a free ticket and for full event timings visit; www.innatstainley.co.uk