The top 10 curry houses and Indian restaurants in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

There are plenty of curry houses to choose from in Leeds, offering everything from traditional Indian and Pakistani dishes to modern and innovative takes on street food. If you're looking for somewhere new to try, these are the top 10 curry houses in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Bengal Brasserie
Bengal Brasserie's three Leeds restaurants all took a top 5 spot and reviews praised the chain's excellent service, delicious curries and relaxed atmosphere. Located on Merrion Way, Roundhay Road and Haddon Road.
Photo:
Copyright:
2. Westbourne Spice, Otley
One TripAdvisor review said: "From the moment you walk in, it is evident that the staff care about your experience. The menu is great, only surpassed by the food itself. Generous portions, really well cooked, authentic tasting."
Photo:
Copyright:
3. Mango, Wetherby
This vegetarian restaurant on Bank Street specialises in gluten free and vegan food. TripAdvisor reviewers praised Mango for its "excellent home-cooked food, served with a smile" and say you won't notice the absence of meat.
Photo:
Copyright:
4. Tharavadu
Located on Mill Hill near Leeds Station, Tharavadu specialises in South Indian dishes and refined street food and is included in the Michelin Guide 2019. Reviewers recommend the dosas.
Photo:
Copyright: