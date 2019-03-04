This is why Giraffe in Trinity Leeds could be about to close its doors

Popular restaurant Giraffe could be set to shut its Trinity Leeds doors forever after the owner of the chain announced plans to close sites.

The business, which is owned by Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), said although like-for-like sales had improved at the brands since they were acquired, several sites remained unprofitable.

Giraffe in Trinity Leeds could be about to close

The company who owns World Food restaurant Giraffe also owns Harry Ramsden, the fish and chip chain which began life in Leeds, and Ed's Easy Diner which has an outlet in York.

Tom Crowley, chief executive of BRG, said: “We have been examining options for the two brands for some time and the CVA is the only option to protect the company.

“The combination of increasing costs and over-supply of restaurants in the sector and a softening of consumer demand have all contributed to the challenges both these brands face.”

Advisers from KPMG will oversee the process, as the proposal now goes to a creditor vote.

Hundreds of jobs nationwide are said to be at risk with 27 out of the operator's 87 stores earmarked for closure.

It is not yet known if the Trinity Leeds branch is affected.

There has been a number of other restaurants close their doors in Leeds over the past year or so.

Ricci’s Leeds, Cau and Marco’s New York Italian were among the closures.

