This is how people collecting their GCSE results can get FREE pizza in Leeds

Collecting GCSE results can be one of the most stressful days while in the educational system.

The worrying over what grades have been achieved and what the next steps are can be overwhelming at times.

But whether you are celebrating or commiserating today, one Leeds based pizza restaurant is here to help.

MOD Pizza, which has two locations in Leeds, is offering every person collecting their GCSE results a FREE pizza or salad, no matter what results they achieved.

All you have to do is take your results in to one of their outlets either on Bond Street or Cardigan Fields retail park to claim your free tasty treat.

The offer is open until 8pm tonight (Thursday, August 23).

