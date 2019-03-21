Alter Ego is popular Leeds restaurant Salvo's grown up supper club. Each month they offer a tasting menu showcasing flavours from a different region of Italy.

These are the top ten fine dining restaurants in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor

If you are feeling particularly fancy, then Leeds is a great place to be to experience some fine dining.

Here are the top fine dining resteraunts according to TripAdvisor.

The restaurant in Wetherby's Wood Hall has rave reviews on TripAdvisor for the food and service.

1. 9 - Wood Hall

The restaurant in Wetherby's Wood Hall has rave reviews on TripAdvisor for the food and service.
other
Buy a Photo
Housed in the swanky Victoria Quarter, The Ivy opened in Leeds is 2018 and has proved very popular for those wanting a treat.

2. 8 - The Ivy

Housed in the swanky Victoria Quarter, The Ivy opened in Leeds is 2018 and has proved very popular for those wanting a treat.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
New Briggate restaurant Vice and Virtue offers up tasting menus that change seasonally as well as a huge selection of drinks/

3. 7 - Vice and Virtue

New Briggate restaurant Vice and Virtue offers up tasting menus that change seasonally as well as a huge selection of drinks/
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Tucked at the top of the Trinity Centre is fine dining restaurant Crafthouse who offer changing seasonal menus.

4. 6 - Crafthouse

Tucked at the top of the Trinity Centre is fine dining restaurant Crafthouse who offer changing seasonal menus.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3