These are 12 of the best takeaways in Leeds this Christmas
Christmas is a time to sit back and relax, so what better what to do this than with a takeaway over the festive period?
Here are the best takeaways in Leeds this Christmas according to Just Eat. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. HFC Chicken
HFC have a shop on Roundhay Road and Hyde Park, so if youre in the mood for chicken this Christmas then theres plenty on the menu.
2. Charcos
Charcos speciality is piri piri chicken, with a wide range of piri burgers, piri pittas and piri wraps.
3. Francos Pizzeria
If youre in the mood for pizza then Francos Pizzeria offers a range of tasty pizzas and calzone, alongside pasta and gourmet burgers.
4. Penny Hill Fisheries
If youre in the mood for fish and chips over the festive period, then Penny Hill Fisheries offers tasty portions of fish and chips, which prove popular with customers.
