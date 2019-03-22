The retro Heinz Beanz pizza is coming back - but only for a very short time in Leeds

Pizza lovers in Leeds rejoice!

Deliveroo and Heinz have joined forces to bring back a much-missed blast from the past, in a new, super-fresh format.

Celebrating Heinz 150th birthday and available exclusively on Deliveroo from March 29, the Heinz Beanz pizza is back with a bang.

Since being discontinued back in the early noughties, there has been an outpouring from thousands of Brits desperate to see the iconic pizza return, including a change.org petition launched in 2017 calling for the “childhood favourite” to be brought back.

Only 150 limited-edition Heinz Beanz Pizzas will be available, whilst stocks last, via Proove Leeds which at the moment is only operating on Deliveroo.

The pizzas start at £7.50 in ode to the 75p tin of Heinz Beanz.

Joe Groves, at Deliveroo, told the YEP: “The Heinz Beanz Pizza was an absolute 90s cult classic, so we’re sprinkling a touch of magic and bringing it back into customers’ homes for 2019. There’s only 150 being made for each restaurant, so get it while it’s hot!”

Fabio Megid Pinto, at Heinz, said, “We couldn’t be happier to be relaunching the iconic Heinz Beanz Pizza with Deliveroo for our 150 th birthday! We know there are some true fans of our 90s

frozen pizzas out there and – after a 16 year wait - hope they’re as happy today as we are to hear this absolute classic is available again, even for a limited time.”