The most popular Christmas Day takeaways ordered in Leeds

For some, Christmas is all about the roast dinner, but others opt to treat themselves to a takeaway on Christmas Day instead.

Just Eat has revealed the favourite takeaways ordered in Leeds on Christmas Day last year.

Kebabs were top of the list, with pizza, curries and burgers also making the list.

The five most popular dishes in Leeds on Christmas Day 2017 were:

-Kebabs

-Cheeseburger

-Margherita Pizza

-Pepperoni Pizza

-Chicken Korma

The three most popular dishes in Yorkshire last Christmas were kebabs, cheeseburgers and margherita pizzas.

For the UK in general, 25 percent of overall orders were kebabs, with margherita pizza taking the second spot with 18 percent and cheeseburger taking nine percent.

New Year’s Day takeaway orders

New Year’s Day also proved a popular time for takeaways, with pizzas, Chinese dishes and Indian curries being popular among dishes ordered last year.

In total, Just Eat estimates that by midnight on New Year’s Day 2019, 165,000 Chinese dishes, 134,000 Indian meals and 169,000 pizzas, will have been ordered on its website and mobile app.

The five most popular dishes in Leeds on New Year's Day were:

-Kebabs

-Cheeseburger

-Chicken Korma

-Chicken Chow Mein

-Margherita Pizza

