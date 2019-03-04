The largest touring gin and rum festival is coming to Leeds - here's everything you need to know

Have your say

The largest touring gin and rum festival is heading to Leeds later this year, with more than 120 different tipples available to try.

Arriving in Leeds in May, the festival will offer more than 60 gins and 60 rums alongside a selection of tasty street food, talks, master classes and live entertainment.

The festival will be held at Leeds Town Hall on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 May

Schweppes will be the official tonic partner of the festival for 2019, with festival goers able to try a selection of gins and rums paired with the brand's premium range, Schweppes 1783, which includes cucumber, salty lemon and muscovado flavours.

Festival founder, Bobby Nanua, said: "I am delighted to have launched the UK's very first gin and rum festival.

"We have had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 cities, now it is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to over 30 other cities across the UK in 2019."

When will the festival take place?

More than 60 different gins and 60 different rums will be available to try at the festival

The festival will be held at Leeds Town Hall on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 May.

The event will be split into the following three sessions over the course of the two days:

- Friday 17 May - 6.30pm until 11pm

- Saturday 18 May - 12.30pm until 5pm

- Saturday 18 May - 6.30pm until 5pm

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £12, plus a £1.34 booking fee.

Included with your ticket will be a Copa glass, a gin and rum festival satchel, a 'gin and rum' bible, featuring all of the drinks on offer.

Tickets on sale now and are available to purchase online at ginandrumfestival.com.

How do I buy drinks at the festival?

To purchase drinks at the event, you must buy tokens at the top up station as the bars do not accept cash.

The tokens can be bought via cash or card.

Drinks are priced at £5 each, including a mixer/tonic.

Soft drinks and mixers are free and unlimited.

Who can attend?

The event is strictly for those aged 18 and over, and attendees may be asked to display ID.

If you are unable to provide ID when asked, you will not be admitted entry into the festival even with a valid ticket.