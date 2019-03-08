The Botanist in Trinity Leeds has been refurbished - and now includes a gin garden

The Botanist in Trinity Leeds has undergone a makeover and now includes a gin garden.

Relaunching tonight (Friday), the refurbishment looks to have freshened up the decor and offers a whimsical feel, if the Facebook posts are anything to go by!

The Botanist first opened its doors to the people of Leeds six years ago, almost to the day, and has proved a big hit when it comes to the nightlife scene around the city.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BOTANIST

Bar review: The Botanist, Trinity Leeds, Boar Lane, Leeds

Meet the Leeds woman who has become The Botanist's Yorkshire pudding taste tester

Restaurant review: The Botanist, Trinity Leeds

According to Trinity Leeds' Facebook post, you can mention a secret key at the bar to bag yourself a free gin on relaunch night, too.

There will also be live music and a gravy fountain (yes, you read that right) throughout the evening.

The Botanist pre-refurb

For all the latest news, updates and reviews from around the city's nightlife hotspots, like our Leeds City Buzz Facebook page here.