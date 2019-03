4. Kelham Island Brewery - Sheffield

A true Sheffield institution and home of the famous Pale Rider, Kelham Island Brewery was built in the pub garden of the Fat Cat pub in 1990 by the landlord. It was the first new brewery to open in Sheffield in 100 years. The brewery also offers tastings and tours, as well as running social events like pie and pea suppers. As well as the Fat Cat, Kelham Island also owns a pub in New York called the Old Toad.''http://www.kelhambrewery.co.uk/

Google Maps

jpimedia