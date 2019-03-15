The 10 best restaurants for vegans in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

There's plenty in Leeds for those on a plant-based diet.

Vegan eateries are becoming more and more popular, and there's plenty of variety out there. Here are 10 of the best in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Leeds is a haven for plant-based eaters (Photo: Shutterstock)

Falafel Guys

Food van Falafel Guys, found in the city centre on Briggate, comes in top thanks to its highly-rated ‘Mama’s recipe’ vegan falafels. Its speed and price is also very popular.

Visit: 47 Briggate, LS1 6HF

The Oxford Place

The Oxford Place, another city centre establishment, is a close second. Highly praised for its ‘cosy’ atmosphere and gluten free options alongside the vegan food.

Visit: 2 Oxford Place, LS1 3AX

Humpit

Mediterranean and middle eastern food is on offer at the highly popular Humpit at the Corn Exchange. The cafe says it opened so that customers had an alternative to supermarket bought pitta and tubs of hummus for their lunch.

Visit: Call Lane, LS1 7BR

Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie, with its "incredible service" comes in at number four. Although the Indian does serve meat, it has plenty of vegan options.

Visit: 11 Merrion Way, LS2 8BT

MyLahore

Indian and Pakistani fusion is up next, at MyLahore. The restaurant is on Cavendish Street, near the Holiday Inn Express. Customers said MyLahore has ‘mastered’ curry making.

Visit: Cavendish Street, LS3 1LY

Bill's

This eatery is a friendly place that's popular with vegans and vegetarians due to its friendly service and family atmosphere. Bill’s is especially popular for breakfast and brunch options.

Visit: 1 Albion Place, LS1 6JL

Salami & Co

Despite the name, Salami & Co in Otley proves very popular with vegans and vegetarians. The cafe boasts a dog-friendly policy and you can take your pets in for a treat as well.

Visit: 10 Market Place, LS21 3AQ

Westbourne Spice

Another Indian restaurant makes the top 10 in Westbourne Spice. Also in Otley, this large restaurant gets the vote of plenty of customers who say they go back time and time again.

Visit: Bradford Road, Otley, LS21 3LS

La Cafetiere

La Cafetiere, near Hyde Park, is at number nine, has been around since 1999. It’s is praised for its ‘delicious and generous’ food, which is all home-made. It specialises in Mediterranean food and also caters for events.

Visit: 6 The Crescent, LS6 2NW

The Corner Cafe

The Corner Cafe on Burley Road rounds off the list. More Indian and Asian food, this time inspired by family favourites from New Delhi. The cafe now includes a bar as well.

Visit: 104 Burley Road, LS3 1JP