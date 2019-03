Picking the best from such a good bunch is almost impossible. The county is huge and the number of breweries in growing year on year. Here is a list of some of those making beer worth trying.

1. Magic Rock Brewing Co. - Huddersfield Founded in 2011, the beers from Magic Rock are craft staples in shops and pubs alike. Inspired by the thriving craft market in America, the brewery is especially strong when it comes to pale, hoppy offerings. Some of the flagship beers include Cannonball IPA and Inhaler Hoppy Pale Ale.''https://www.magicrockbrewing.com/

2. Blue Bee Brewery - Sheffield Blue Bee Brewery makes some of Sheffield's most popular beers. Reet Pale is a staple at the Rutland Arms, often on sale alongside Hillfoot Best Bitter.''http://www.bluebeebrewery.co.uk/

3. Acorn Brewery - Barnsley Barnsley's celebrated Acorn Brewery is one of the larger operations on this list. It also runs a beer club on the last Friday of every month. ''https://acorn-brewery.co.uk/

4. Kelham Island Brewery - Sheffield A true Sheffield institution and home of the famous Pale Rider. Founded in 1990 by the landlord of the Fat Cat. It was the first new brewery to open in Sheffield in 100 years. ''http://www.kelhambrewery.co.uk/

