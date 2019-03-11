Scarborough restaurant Lazenby's at centre of worldwide cooking celebration

One of Scarborough's finest restaurant's - Lazenby's - is taking part in an event to celebrate the best in French cooking.

They will host a dinner - already sold out - for Goût de France/Good France at the restaurant in York Place on Thursday March 21.

Owners Simon and Valerie Lazenby will be at a cocktail party at the Ambassadorial residence in London to launch Goût de France/Good France today.

The is the fifth year year of the event which will see more than 5,000 chefs participate across five continents over four days of events celebrating responsible cooking.

This year the Provence region will be in the spotlight and will be showcased during events in France and around the world.

The March 21 event is billed as a Planet-Friendly Good France Menu.

Chefs from around the world will be cooking up a French-style dinner, with a focus on more responsible cuisine. Each menu will present dishes using less fat, sugar and salt, with great concern for “good food” and the environment.

Goût de France Good France has also decided to join forces with the “No More Plastic” association, represented by Alexandra Cousteau. She will chair a “Good Impact” round table on the issues of environmental and resource preservation, where she will be joined by chefs, scientists, business leaders and other important figures.