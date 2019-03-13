Regional winners announced in Shop of the Year awards 2019

A Leeds cheesemonger has been named runner-up in The Guild of Fine Food’s Shop of the Year 2019 awards.

George & Joseph Cheesemongers, of Harrogate, narrowly missed out on a trophy for Specialist Cheese Shop, reaching the finale of the annual awards - established to recognise and promote excellence in independent retail. The rigorously judged accreditation scheme presented seven trophies, at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate earlier this month, where the world of fine food gathered to find out the winners of each category.

Following two rounds of judging, which included an announced visit from one of the expert judges, and a mystery shop by customer experience specialists, Farmer Copleys in Pontefract took top honours in the Farm Shop category. Blacker Hall in Wakefield was named runner-up in this category. Leamington Spa-based Aubrey Allen won the Delicatessen & Grocer category, Sheridans Cheesemongers in Dublin scooped best Specialist Cheese Shop and Perthshire-based The House of Bruar was named winner of the Food Hall award. The trophy for Specialist Food or Drink Shop went to Gateshead-based Block & Bottle.