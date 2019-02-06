Leeds chippy The Fisherman's Wife is moving to a new location

It's stood on George Street since 1962 - and now popular fish and chip shop The Fisherman's Wife is about to move premises for the first time in over 50 years.

The chippy is relocating to a new, indoor unit inside the Kirkgate Market food hall as part of redevelopment plans which will see the old shop demolished.

Market managers have now released a photo of the new unit, suggesting it is close to opening to the public.

Last March, the business's owners and long-serving staff spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the move. The Fisherman's Wife has been run by the Stephenson family since it first opened on the George Street site, which was previously another chippy called Graveley's.

The unit will be cleared to make way for a new aparthotel and retail scheme.

Sandra Clarkson, of Whitkirk, has worked at the shop for 42 years. Assistant manager Kathryn Cosgrove, of Whinmoor, has worked at the shop for 38 years and her sister, manager Linda Horsley, has been there for 30 years.

Kathryn Cosgrove said: “It will be a sad day when we leave her.”

The late Jackson-Reed Stephenson ran the George Street business for more than 50 years with his wife May.

Their son Graham, 65, is now in charge of the business and runs five fish and chip restaurants across Yorkshire.

Graham said the new shop is around 90 metres away from the existing one, adding: ”We have got something like 2,500 customers and I’m hoping the majority of them will walk that little bit extra to see us.”

Leeds City Council has selected property developer Town Centre Securities to deliver the new £20m scheme on George Street, next to Victoria Gate.

It will consist of a newly constructed building containing 117 separate aparthotel units and nine ground floor units for a range of commercial uses including retail plus cafes and restaurants and bars. Work on site is due to start this year.