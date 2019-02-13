Just Eat launches cheesy Valentine's gift exchange service in Leeds

As the big day arrives, Just Eat has launched a ‘Cheesy for Cheesy’ exchange, giving the people of Leeds the chance to swap well-meaning but unwanted tokens of affection for pizza.

Research conducted by the online food delivery service revealed that cliched gifts can lead to unspoken disappointment, and in some cases resentment, between couples.

According to a poll of 2000 UK adults by Just Eat, more than two-fifths of residents in Leeds (41 per cent) would cringe if a giant cuddly bear turned up to our place of work.

Over half (51 per cent) would be mortified by a grand romantic gesture such as being serenaded.

Other offending gifts include items with loved ones names or faces on them, giant cookies that say ‘I love you and a box of heart-shaped chocolates.

Luckily, receiving a cheesy gift isn’t something that the majority of those in Leeds (72 per cent) would see as a valid reason to end a relationship.

Instead, 28 per cent pretend to like the gift, preferring not to hurt their partner’s feelings.

To help recipients of cheesy gifts who have been suffering in silence, Just Eat has launched a ‘Cheesy for Cheesy’ exchange, giving Leeds residents the chance to swap well-meaning but unwanted tokens of affection for what they really want: pizza.

According to Just Eat data, pizza is the number one dish enjoyed on February 14.

Last year, five pizzas were ordered every second between 7pm and 8pm as Brits turned to the Italian staple for a romantic Valentine’s night in.

Graham Corfield, UK MD of Just Eat, said: “Judging by the amount of pizza ordered on the 14th of February, it seems the only type of cheese Brits want on Valentine’s Day is a slice of Quatro Fromaggio.

"Hopefully, our anonymous, guilt-free ‘Cheesy for Cheesy’ gift exchange service will spare Brits that awkward moment where they have to put on a brave face and false smile. Instead, they can tuck into a pizza of their choice and enjoy the Valentine’s night in they really want.”

To take advantage of the Just Eat Cheese for Cheesy exchange, email cheeseforcheese@just-eat.co.uk on February 14.

Include a picture of an eligible Valentine’s gift you’d like to exchange and Just Eat will arrange for it to be collected and swapped for a delicious cheesy pizza.