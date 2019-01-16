From Greggs to KFC - All the food hygiene ratings from Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre

Earlier in the week we brought you the hygiene ratings from Trinity Leedsand now we can reveal the White Rose ones too:

Whit Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds has some excellent eateries.

From a plethora of sit down restaurants to places to grab a quick bite on the move, there's something for everyone at the White Rose. But do you ever take into account the hygiene ratings for your chosen venue, that are dished out by the Food Standards Agency? Earlier in the week we brought you the hygiene ratings from Trinity Leeds and now we can reveal the White Rose ones too:

Unit K10 White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 09 January 2017, Rating: 5

1. Bagel Nash

L2 White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 28 July 2015, Rating: 5

2. Boots

Unit K8 White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 17 August 2015, Rating: 5

3. Coffee Creation

Units MSU 5 And 6 White Rose Shopping Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 12 January 2018, Rating: 5

4. Costa

