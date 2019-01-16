From Greggs to KFC - All the food hygiene ratings from Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre

From a plethora of sit down restaurants to places to grab a quick bite on the move, there's something for everyone at the White Rose. But do you ever take into account the hygiene ratings for your chosen venue, that are dished out by the Food Standards Agency? Earlier in the week we brought you the hygiene ratings from Trinity Leeds and now we can reveal the White Rose ones too:



1. Bagel Nash Unit K10 White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 09 January 2017, Rating: 5

2. Boots L2 White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 28 July 2015, Rating: 5

3. Coffee Creation Unit K8 White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 17 August 2015, Rating: 5

4. Costa Units MSU 5 And 6 White Rose Shopping Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 12 January 2018, Rating: 5

