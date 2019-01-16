From Greggs to KFC - All the food hygiene ratings from Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre
Whit Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds has some excellent eateries.
From a plethora of sit down restaurants to places to grab a quick bite on the move, there's something for everyone at the White Rose. But do you ever take into account the hygiene ratings for your chosen venue, that are dished out by the Food Standards Agency? Earlier in the week we brought you the hygiene ratings from Trinity Leeds and now we can reveal the White Rose ones too:
1. Bagel Nash
Unit K10 White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road Morley Leeds, 09 January 2017, Rating: 5